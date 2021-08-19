Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base

    PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, PACAF command chief, pose for a photo with members of Team Misawa during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2021. During the visit, the leaders recognized Team Misawa’s contribution to PACAF’s strategic vision and their constant efforts to further PACAF’s goals in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China Shock)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 06:25
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

