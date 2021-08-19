U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, PACAF command chief, pose for a photo with members of Team Misawa during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2021. During the visit, the leaders recognized Team Misawa’s contribution to PACAF’s strategic vision and their constant efforts to further PACAF’s goals in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China Shock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 06:25 Photo ID: 6804630 VIRIN: 210819-F-SA178-1003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.79 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by A1C China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.