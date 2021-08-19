Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base [Image 3 of 11]

    PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) command chief, poses with Mr. Brian Woo, foreign policy advisor to the PACAF commander, during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2021. The visit gave PACAF leaders the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission of protecting U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific region and defend Japan by deterring adversaries. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman China Shock)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 06:25
    Photo ID: 6804628
    VIRIN: 210819-F-SA178-1001
    Resolution: 7189x4793
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Airmen
    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base

