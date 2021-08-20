Pacific Air Forces Commander visits Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) command chief, addresses Team Misawa during an all call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2021. The visit showcased how Team Misawa supports PACAF's primary mission of providing ready air and space power to promote U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP