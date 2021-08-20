U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, PACAF command chief, present the 2020 Clements McMullen Daedalian Weapon System Maintenance trophy to 35th Maintenance Group leadership during an all call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2021. The visit showcased how Team Misawa encapsulates PACAF's primary mission of providing ready air and space power, promoting U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 06:25 Photo ID: 6804627 VIRIN: 210820-F-EN010-0002 Resolution: 5051x3912 Size: 3.99 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF visits Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.