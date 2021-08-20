Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11]

    PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Cindy Wilsbach, First Lady of Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), learns about challenges spouses face during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2021. Wilsbach has toured many bases in the Indo-Pacific region to hear directly from Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base

