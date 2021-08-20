Cindy Wilsbach, First Lady of Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), learns about challenges spouses face during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2021. Wilsbach has toured many bases in the Indo-Pacific region to hear directly from Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 06:26
|Photo ID:
|6804636
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-TG061-1008
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1003.81 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
