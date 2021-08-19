Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 11]

    PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR FORCE BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander, engages with Airmen from 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, pavements and equipments section, to learn more about operating snow removal machinery used during Misawa’s recent record snowfall during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2021. The tour showcased the spirit of Misawa; from munitions to snow removal, the PACAF team experienced multiple aspects of Misawa’s mission that enables the installation to stay ready to fight.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China Shock)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 06:25
    Photo ID: 6804629
    VIRIN: 210819-F-SA178-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR FORCE BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, PACAF leadership visits Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by A1C China Shock, identified by DVIDS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base

