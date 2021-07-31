U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gorge Fagan, F-22 Demo Team superintendent, introduces Tech. Sgt. Kevin Deweese, F-22 Demo Team team chief, who waves to the crowd of spectators after during the Oregon International Airshow on July 31, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. Among many responsibilities, Fagan and Deweese are also the voices of the F-22 Demo Team, they both narrate and sync the music to the air demonstration at each airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

