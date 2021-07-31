U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a tactical pitch during the Oregon International Airshow on July 31, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. The Tactical Pitch is a maneuver that uses the Raptor’s unique thrust vectoring nozzles to quickly turn the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.15.2021 13:59 Photo ID: 6783739 VIRIN: 210731-F-EZ530-0344 Resolution: 2540x1693 Size: 1.22 MB Location: MCMINNVILLE, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon International Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.