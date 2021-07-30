U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a pull-push during the Oregon International Airshow on July 30, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. The F-22 Raptor's two Pratt and Whitney F119 Turbofan engines bring a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust, allowing the aircraft to climb straight into the vertical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 13:58
|Photo ID:
|6783734
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-EZ530-1004
|Resolution:
|4368x2912
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|MCMINNVILLE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Oregon International Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT