U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a pull-push during the Oregon International Airshow on July 30, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. The F-22 Raptor's two Pratt and Whitney F119 Turbofan engines bring a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust, allowing the aircraft to climb straight into the vertical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.15.2021 13:58 Photo ID: 6783734 VIRIN: 210730-F-EZ530-1004 Resolution: 4368x2912 Size: 2.02 MB Location: MCMINNVILLE, OR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon International Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.