U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Wineman, F-22 Demo Team aircrew flight equipment specialist, pose for a photo with local students after teaching them about pilot’s life support gear prior to the Oregon International Airshow on July 29, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. Over 40 students came to visit with the team, and got to see the F-22 Raptor up close to learn about the aircraft and some of what goes into keeping it flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

Date Taken: 07.29.2021
Location: MCMINNVILLE, OR, US