    Oregon International Airshow [Image 5 of 11]

    Oregon International Airshow

    MCMINNVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Wineman, F-22 Demo Team aircrew flight equipment specialist, pose for a photo with local students after teaching them about pilot’s life support gear prior to the Oregon International Airshow on July 29, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. Over 40 students came to visit with the team, and got to see the F-22 Raptor up close to learn about the aircraft and some of what goes into keeping it flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 13:58
    Photo ID: 6783738
    VIRIN: 210729-F-EZ530-0837
    Resolution: 5021x3347
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: MCMINNVILLE, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon International Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

