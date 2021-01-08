U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, and an Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang break formation during the Oregon International Airshow on Aug. 1, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 2010, and works to provide historic World War II, Korea, and Vietnam-era aircraft for public viewing at airshows across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 13:59
|Photo ID:
|6783742
|VIRIN:
|210801-F-EZ530-0158
|Resolution:
|2377x1585
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|MCMINNVILLE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Oregon International Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
