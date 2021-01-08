U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, and an Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang break formation during the Oregon International Airshow on Aug. 1, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 2010, and works to provide historic World War II, Korea, and Vietnam-era aircraft for public viewing at airshows across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

