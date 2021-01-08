Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon International Airshow [Image 9 of 11]

    Oregon International Airshow

    MCMINNVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, and an Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang break formation during the Oregon International Airshow on Aug. 1, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 2010, and works to provide historic World War II, Korea, and Vietnam-era aircraft for public viewing at airshows across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 13:59
    Photo ID: 6783742
    VIRIN: 210801-F-EZ530-0158
    Resolution: 2377x1585
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: MCMINNVILLE, OR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon International Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon International Airshow
    Oregon International Airshow
    Oregon International Airshow
    Oregon International Airshow
    Oregon International Airshow
    Oregon International Airshow
    Oregon International Airshow
    Oregon International Airshow
    Oregon International Airshow
    Oregon International Airshow
    Oregon International Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Air Show
    F-22 Raptor
    USAF
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT