U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a Hoover-pitch during the Oregon International Airshow on July 31, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. The primary function of the F-22A Raptor is an air dominance and multi-role stealth fighter, and can carry a combination of air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground bombs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

