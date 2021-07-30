U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs the tactical pitch during the Oregon International Airshow on July 30, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. The F-22 Raptor's two Pratt and Whitney F119 Turbofan engines bring a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust in combination with two-dimensional thrust vectoring to enable maximum maneuverability for the multi-role air-to-air stealth fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 13:58
|Photo ID:
|6783735
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-EZ530-1218
|Resolution:
|3151x2101
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|MCMINNVILLE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Oregon International Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
