U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs the tactical pitch during the Oregon International Airshow on July 30, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. The F-22 Raptor's two Pratt and Whitney F119 Turbofan engines bring a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust in combination with two-dimensional thrust vectoring to enable maximum maneuverability for the multi-role air-to-air stealth fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

