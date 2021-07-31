Spectators watch U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, perform a high-speed pass during the Oregon International Airshow on July 31, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. The team flies at airshows around the globe, performing maneuvers that demonstrate the capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
