U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, fly’s in formation with an Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang as spectators watch during the Oregon International Airshow on Aug. 1, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation U.S. Air Force air power history, and serves as a memorial to those who have served by providing about 60 annual events around the world each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

