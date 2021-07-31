U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a Hoover-pitch during the Oregon International Airshow on July 31, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon. Gunderson is an experienced combat fighter pilot with over 1500 flying hours in the F-15C Eagle and the F-22A Raptor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

Date Taken: 07.31.2021
Location: MCMINNVILLE, OR, US