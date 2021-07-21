A mile in a defender’s boots

Maj. Matthew Stillman, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, strikes a pad with a baton after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum spray during a 374th Mission Support Group training day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2021. Defenders must be able to perform their mission, even if they are under extreme pain and impaired vision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

