A mile in a defender’s boots

Col Patrick Launey, 374th Mission Support Group commander, speaks on the importance of the Agile Combat Employment to the Airmen who participated in a 374th MSG training day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2021. The ACE concept is that Airmen are able to learn and perform jobs from multiple career fields and use those skills to respond to aggressive or hostile engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

