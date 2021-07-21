A mile in a defender’s boots

Airman John Larson, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle mechanic, washes off oleoresin capsicum spray during a 374th Mission Support Group training day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2021. OC spray is a non-lethal tool that can be utilized to quell a situation without need to resort to lethal force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

