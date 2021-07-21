Senior Airman Cody Tedder, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production technician, experiences a taser electroshock during a 374th Mission Support Group training day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2021. Many techniques and tools are used to subdue suspects, such as vocal commands, combatives and tasers. Each one has many steps and requirements that must be met before defenders will make the decision to utilize a particular option. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 03:10 Photo ID: 6744506 VIRIN: 210721-F-VB704-2449 Resolution: 5010x3579 Size: 360.88 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A mile in a defender’s boots [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.