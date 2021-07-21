Airman John Larson, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle mechanic, receives oleoresin capsicum spray during a 374th Mission Support Group training day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2021. OC spray is a non-lethal tool that can be utilized to quell a situation without need to resort to lethal force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 03:10
|Photo ID:
|6744511
|VIRIN:
|210721-F-VB704-2762
|Resolution:
|4288x2859
|Size:
|295.45 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A mile in a defender’s boots [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT