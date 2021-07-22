A mile in a defender’s boots

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – The 374th Security Forces Squadron hosted the fourth iteration of the 374th Mission Support Group training day on July 21, 2021, where Airmen from other MSG squadrons learned about the SFS mission.



The training was conducted as part of the group’s focus to enhance Yokota’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities, which allows for a faster response to contingencies with a smaller footprint.



“In a combat situation, you have all these different career fields that don’t necessarily work as a singular unit,” said Master Sgt. Charles Bell, 374th SFS superintendent of plans and standards evaluation. “The ACE concept will take care of that. It could be a maintainer, who knows just the basics of security forces, coming to assist us. Or it could be a security forces member, going to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron to help them refuel and get the jets off the ground.”



The all-day event took place at SFS headquarters, where participants were able to get a little glimpse into the day-to-day life of a defender. The day was filled with hands-on exercises, in place of lectures.



“There is a lot of stuff we can teach by PowerPoint but the readiness comes when we actually apply it,” Bell said. “This training gets our trainees excited while at the same time showing them what we do.



“One of the trainings we hosted was the Multiple Interaction Learning/Training Objective systems, which are ‘shoot, no shoot’ scenarios,” he added. “We also conducted baton training, where the trainees had to fight a simulated combatant. And to top it off, there was taser training and oleoresin capsicum spray for any volunteers who were up for the challenge.”



According to Senior Airman Tyler Gutierrez, 374th SFS training instructor, the training allows members to learn how to react to high-stress situations while in a safe, controlled environment.



“I think this type of training is very important,” said Gutierrez. “With us all being in the military, it is imperative that we rely on each other, especially in a deployed environment or during contingency operations.”



The MSG will rotate the training within their squadrons every month. Each time the training will become more detailed, further producing more effective and capable Airmen.

