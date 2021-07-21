Senior Airman Scott Madrigal-Silver, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron geobase technician, braces for the punch from Senior Airman Tyler Gutierrez, 374th Security Forces Squadron training instructor, during a 374th Mission Support Group training day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2021. The training consists of fighting a simulated combatant and shows trainees how to open, close, and strike using a baton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 03:10 Photo ID: 6744505 VIRIN: 210721-F-VB704-2159 Resolution: 5319x3546 Size: 257.37 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A mile in a defender’s boots [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.