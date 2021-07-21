Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A mile in a defender’s boots [Image 2 of 11]

    A mile in a defender’s boots

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 374th Mission Support Group take turns fighting Senior Airman Tyler Gutierrez, 374th Security Forces Squadron training instructor, during a 374th MSG training day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2021. A simulated combatant training includes learning how to use a baton for training scenarios and real-world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 03:10
    Photo ID: 6744504
    VIRIN: 210721-F-VB704-1317
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1009.01 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A mile in a defender’s boots [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A mile in a defender's boots

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    374th SFS
    374th MSG
    Training day
    Indo-Pacom
    ACE concept

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT