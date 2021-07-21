A mile in a defender’s boots

Airman from the 374th Mission Support Group participates in a use of force training scenario in the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator during a 374th MSG training day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2021. The MILO Range, is a modular area designed to accommodate a multitude of training scenarios to law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 07.21.2021
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP