Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A mile in a defender’s boots [Image 5 of 11]

    A mile in a defender’s boots

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman from the 374th Mission Support Group participates in a use of force training scenario in the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator during a 374th MSG training day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2021. The MILO Range, is a modular area designed to accommodate a multitude of training scenarios to law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 03:10
    Photo ID: 6744507
    VIRIN: 210721-F-VB704-2499
    Resolution: 4927x3519
    Size: 702.61 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A mile in a defender’s boots [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots
    A mile in a defender’s boots

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A mile in a defender's boots

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    374th SFS
    374th MSG
    Training day
    Indo-Pacom
    ACE concept

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT