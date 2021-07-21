Airman from the 374th Mission Support Group participates in a use of force training scenario in the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator during a 374th MSG training day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2021. The MILO Range, is a modular area designed to accommodate a multitude of training scenarios to law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 03:10
|Photo ID:
|6744507
|VIRIN:
|210721-F-VB704-2499
|Resolution:
|4927x3519
|Size:
|702.61 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A mile in a defender’s boots [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
