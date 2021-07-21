Maj. Matthew Stillman, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, briefs volunteer Airmen before the start of a 374th Mission Support Group training day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2021.The training focused on enhancing Yokota’s Agile Combat Employment, which allows for a faster response to contingencies with a smaller footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 03:09
|Photo ID:
|6744503
|VIRIN:
|210721-F-VB704-1005
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|280.48 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A mile in a defender’s boots [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT