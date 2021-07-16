Airmen with the 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU) celebrate with their leadership after winning the second quarter load crew competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. The 13th and 14th AMUs take part in this competition to ensure readiness and proper munitions handling while racing against the clock and opponents. The 14th AMU weapons load crew Airmen won the trophy after being assessed on their performance, time and weapons-load technical abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 23:47
|Photo ID:
|6742527
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-MI946-1262
|Resolution:
|6088x4349
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "Jammer" Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT