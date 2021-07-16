Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Jammer" Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021

    "Jammer" Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU) celebrate with their leadership after winning the second quarter load crew competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. The 13th and 14th AMUs take part in this competition to ensure readiness and proper munitions handling while racing against the clock and opponents. The 14th AMU weapons load crew Airmen won the trophy after being assessed on their performance, time and weapons-load technical abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    TAGS

    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    AMU
    Load Competition

