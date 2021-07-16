U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Hanna, 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, weapons load crew member, operates an MJ-1 standard lift truck through cones during the second quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. The truck transports, loads and unloads munitions and supplies, and is able to lift approximately 3,000 pounds. The MJ-1, also known as a “Jammer”, has served as the standard U. S. Air Force bomb-loading vehicle since the 1950s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

