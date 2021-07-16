Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Jammer" Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021 [Image 10 of 11]

    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airman 1st Class Miura Takuho, 3rd Air Wing, armament flight member, receives an award after winning the second quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. The competition assessed U.S. and JASDF airmen’s abilities to quickly and properly operate an MJ-1 through driving obstacles in a timely manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 23:47
    Photo ID: 6742526
    VIRIN: 210716-F-MI946-1250
    Resolution: 5570x4456
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Jammer" Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    AMU
    Load Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT