Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airman 1st Class Miura Takuho, 3rd Air Wing, armament flight member, receives an award after winning the second quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. The competition assessed U.S. and JASDF airmen’s abilities to quickly and properly operate an MJ-1 through driving obstacles in a timely manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

