U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Clayton Conklin, 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, weapons load team member, attaches fins to an AGM-88 high-speed anti-radiation missile during the second quarter load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. Weapons load crew Airmen provide safe, reliable and effective aircraft and munitions to remain mission-capable in order to deter our adversaries in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

