U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Myers, 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU) weapons load team chief, secures a training GBU-31, a guided bomb, to the weapons sub-assembly on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the second quarter load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. Load crews from the 13th and 14th AMU take part in this competition, ensuring readiness and proper munitions handling in a timely manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 23:47 Photo ID: 6742521 VIRIN: 210716-F-MI946-1064 Resolution: 5676x4054 Size: 2.07 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Jammer" Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.