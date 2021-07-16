Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Jammer" Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021 [Image 5 of 11]

    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Myers, 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU) weapons load team chief, secures a training GBU-31, a guided bomb, to the weapons sub-assembly on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the second quarter load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. Load crews from the 13th and 14th AMU take part in this competition, ensuring readiness and proper munitions handling in a timely manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 23:47
    Photo ID: 6742521
    VIRIN: 210716-F-MI946-1064
    Resolution: 5676x4054
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Jammer" Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021
    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    AMU
    Load Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT