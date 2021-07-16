U.S. Air Force weapons load team members, from the 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, attach an AGM-88 HARM onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon and review technical orders during the second quarter load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. Technical orders are checklists Airmen are required to follow to ensure all procedures are completed properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

