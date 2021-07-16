Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Jammer" Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021 [Image 9 of 11]

    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airman 1st Class Moeko Yanagida, 3rd Air Wing, armament flight member, lifts a cup of water while operating an MJ-1 standard lift truck during the second quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. During the competition, the participants maneuvered the MJ-1 through cones and uneven terrain, while attempting to carry a cup of water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Jammer" Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    AMU
    Jammer
    Load Competition
    MJ-1

