Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airman 1st Class Moeko Yanagida, 3rd Air Wing, armament flight member, lifts a cup of water while operating an MJ-1 standard lift truck during the second quarter “Jammer” driver competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. During the competition, the participants maneuvered the MJ-1 through cones and uneven terrain, while attempting to carry a cup of water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 23:47 Photo ID: 6742525 VIRIN: 210716-F-MI946-1231 Resolution: 7190x4793 Size: 2.02 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Jammer" Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.