    "Jammer" Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021 [Image 4 of 11]

    &quot;Jammer&quot; Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Myers, 14th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load team chief, tightens screws on a training GBU-31 guided bomb during the second quarter load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. This event aids in enhancing both teams readiness, performance and technical abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 23:46
    Photo ID: 6742520
    VIRIN: 210716-F-MI946-1052
    Resolution: 5656x4525
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Jammer" Driver and Second Quarter Load Competition 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    AMU
    Load Competition

