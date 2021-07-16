U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Braedon Sauer, 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares to load munitions on an F-16 Fighting Falcon, during the second quarter load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. Expert weapons technicians evaluate participants from both teams on various aspects such as safety, accuracy, tool accountability and dress and appearance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

