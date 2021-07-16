U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Botterill (left), a weapons load team chief, Airmen 1st Class Braedon Sauer (center) and Cole Rounds (right), weapons load team members, from the 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, stand in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the second quarter load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. It takes three members to prepare the aircraft, checklist the technical orders and attach the weapons onto the aircraft during the load competition as efficiently as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

