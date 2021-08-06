U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James M. Smith, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commander delivers his remarks during the 21st TSC change of command ceremony, June 8, 2021 at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Smith assumed command of the unit from Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 04:55 Photo ID: 6692419 VIRIN: 210608-A-PB921-0088 Resolution: 7276x4804 Size: 21.37 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.