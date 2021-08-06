21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony

(From Left to Right) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, 21st Theater Sustainment Command outgoing commander, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Army Europe & Africa commander, and Brig. Gen. James M. Smith, 21st Theater Sustainment Command incoming commander, render honors during the 21st TSC change of command ceremony, June 8, 2021 at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Smith assumed command of the unit from Mohan. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

