U.S. Soldiers, family, friends and distinguished visitors render honors as United States and German national anthem play during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, change of Command ceremony, June 8, 2021 at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Brig. Gen. James M. Smith assumed command of the unit from Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

