U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli (right), U.S. Army Europe & Africa commander and Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan (left), 21st Theater Sustainment Command outgoing commander smile for the camera after Mohan received a Distinguished Service Medal prior to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command change of command ceremony at Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 8, 2021. Brig. Gen. James M. Smith assumed command of the unit from Mohan. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

