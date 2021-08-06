Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 18]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan (right), 21st Theater Sustainment Command outgoing commander receives the last shell from a cannon salute during a Change of Command Ceremony June 8, 2021 at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Brig. Gen. James M. Smith assumed command of the unit from Mohan (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

    Germany
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7ATC-TSAE

