U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan (right), 21st Theater Sustainment Command outgoing commander receives the last shell from a cannon salute during a Change of Command Ceremony June 8, 2021 at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Brig. Gen. James M. Smith assumed command of the unit from Mohan (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 04:54 Photo ID: 6692403 VIRIN: 210608-A-PB921-0048 Resolution: 3988x3000 Size: 6.96 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.