21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James M. Smith (left), 21st Theater Sustainment Command commander, passes the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, 21st TSC senior enlisted advisor during a change of command ceremony June 8, 2021 at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Smith assumed command of the unit from Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
06.08.2021
06.15.2021
|6692411
|210608-A-PB921-0068
|4330x3000
|8.68 MB
|Location:
KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|2
|0
