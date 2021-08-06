21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony

(From Left to Right) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, 21st Theater Sustainment Command outgoing commander, Gen. Christopher Cavoli U.S. Army Europe & Africa commander, and Brig. Gen. James M. Smith, 21st Theater Sustainment Command incoming commander march to their post during a change of command ceremony, June 8, 2021 at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Smith assumed command of the unit from Mohan (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
