(From Left to Right) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, 21st Theater Sustainment Command outgoing commander, Gen. Christopher Cavoli U.S. Army Europe & Africa commander, and Brig. Gen. James M. Smith, 21st Theater Sustainment Command incoming commander march to their post during a change of command ceremony, June 8, 2021 at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Smith assumed command of the unit from Mohan (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 04:55 Photo ID: 6692412 VIRIN: 210608-A-PB921-0069 Resolution: 4150x3000 Size: 11.48 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.