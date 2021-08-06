U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli (right), U.S. Army Europe & Africa commander passes the colors to Brig. Gen. James M. Smith, 21st Theater Sustainment Command incoming commander during a change of command ceremony at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 8, 2021. The passing of the colors signified the trust placed on him and charging him with the responsibility of the unit and his Soldiers. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 04:55 Photo ID: 6692409 VIRIN: 210608-A-PB921-0067 Resolution: 4112x3000 Size: 8.62 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.