21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, 21st Theater Sustainment Command outgoing commanding general, delivers his remarks during the 21st TSC change of command ceremony June 8, 2021 at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Brig. Gen. James M. Smith assumed command of the unit from Mohan. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

