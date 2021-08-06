21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard (left), 21st Theater Sustainment Command senior enlisted advisor, passes the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, 21st TSC outgoing commander during a change of command ceremony, June 8, 2021 at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Brig. Gen. James M. Smith assumed command of the unit from Mohan. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

