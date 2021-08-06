21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, 21st Theater Sustainment Command senior enlisted advisor, prepares to pass the unit colors during the 21st TSC change of command ceremony, June 8, 2021 at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Brig. Gen. James M. Smith assumed command of the unit from Mohan. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE