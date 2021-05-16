(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Spc. Jacinda Drayton, aircraft avionics technician with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, braces a rope connected to a General Purpose Tent, May 16, 2021. The units operating during Defender Europe 21 must show flexibility to work in any environment. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 04:35
|Photo ID:
|6647523
|VIRIN:
|210516-A-AB787-522
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.32 MB
|Location:
|FARKE, AL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT