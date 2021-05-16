(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Spc. Jacinda Drayton, aircraft avionics technician with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, braces a rope connected to a General Purpose Tent, May 16, 2021. The units operating during Defender Europe 21 must show flexibility to work in any environment. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

