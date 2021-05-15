(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Spc. Elizabeth Porter, a field medic with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, swabs a soldier’s nose for a Covid-19 test, May 16, 2021. Every soldier participating in Defender Europe 21 must take multiple tests to ensure safety for everyone involved in the operation. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 04:34 Photo ID: 6647515 VIRIN: 210515-A-AB787-849 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19.92 MB Location: FARKE, AL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.