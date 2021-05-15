(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Spc. Elizabeth Porter, a field medic with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, swabs a soldier’s nose for a Covid-19 test, May 16, 2021. Every soldier participating in Defender Europe 21 must take multiple tests to ensure safety for everyone involved in the operation. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 04:34
|Photo ID:
|6647515
|VIRIN:
|210515-A-AB787-849
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.92 MB
|Location:
|FARKE, AL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
