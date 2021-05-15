Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 4 of 11]

    DEFENDER-Europe 21

    FARKE, ALBANIA

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Spc. Elizabeth Porter, a field medic with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, swabs a soldier’s nose for a Covid-19 test, May 16, 2021. Every soldier participating in Defender Europe 21 must take multiple tests to ensure safety for everyone involved in the operation. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 04:34
    Photo ID: 6647515
    VIRIN: 210515-A-AB787-849
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.92 MB
    Location: FARKE, AL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    DEFENDER-Europe 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alabama National Guard
    Aviation
    Army National Guard
    Albania
    1-131st Aviation Regiment
    DEFENDER-Europe 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT