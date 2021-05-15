(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Spc. Ashton Gannaway, crew chief with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, reacts to the nose swab during a Covid-19 test, May 16, 2021. To reduce the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic every Soldier participating in Defender Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

