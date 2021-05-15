(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Spc. Ashton Gannaway, crew chief with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, reacts to the nose swab during a Covid-19 test, May 16, 2021. To reduce the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic every Soldier participating in Defender Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 04:34
|Photo ID:
|6647516
|VIRIN:
|210515-A-AB787-921
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.85 MB
|Location:
|FARKE, AL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT